Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Is ‘Real Anxious’ to Find out Gender of Second Child

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, are eagerly awaiting their second child. The baby, due to arrive in August, will either be a little brother or sister to their daughter Olivia, who turned 1 in December – and Hubbard can’t wait to find out which it will be.

“We actually, we got a real blood test this time, not the at home thing that was recommended to us,” Hubbard revealed. “And the results came back and our nanny actually knows what we’re having and we don’t know yet. So I think we will do some kind of reveal or surprise at some point, but I don’t know what we’re gonna do. But it better hurry up and get here, cause I’m pretty anxious.”

The Hubbards likely used a real blood test, since they were initially told that Oliva was a boy, before finding out that they were having a girl instead. Hubbard’s duo mate, Brian Kelley, believes their second child will be a boy, although he admits that might be wishful thinking.

“It’s amazing,” Kelley told CMT. “It’s cool to see them be such good parents and leaders and live their lives with so much light and love. I can’t wait to see it. I hope they have a boy, I’m being selfish.”

“Hopefully we’ll figure it out soon,” added Hubbard. “My wife is saying a boy, too. We’ll see, I hope she’s right. Me and Harley our dog might be the only dudes around, we’ll see.”

Hubbard has plenty of other things to think about besides becoming a dad of two. FGL just released their fourth studio album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, which became a labor of love for Hubbard and Kelley.

“It’s been a blast, but it’s taken a long time,” Kelley told PopCulture.com. “And we’re so glad it took this long because we really got to spend a lot of time letting the songs kind of live out and seeing if we really did love them as much as we did, and let songs come in, continue to write. And we just really feel like we ended up with the best record we’ve done thus far.”

Florida Georgia Line will kick off their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour on June 13, with Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, HARDY and Canaan Smith on their list of opening acts. Find dates at FloridaGeorgiaLine.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mindy Small