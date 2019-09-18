Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley Show off Personal Lives in Lyric Video for ‘Blessings’

Florida Georgia Line just dropped the lyric video for their latest single, “Blessings.” The song, from their recent Can’t Say I Ain’t Country album, was co-written by Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, along with several other writers, but might be one of the more personal ones the duo has released.

To capture the message of the song, both Hubbard and Kelley used photos of them with their wives and family, with the lyric video starting out in black and white, before switching to color at the end.

“These are our blessings [praying hands emoji]. Lyric video out now,” FGL shared on social media.

“Blessings” was written several years ago, when both Hubbard and Kelley were feeling especially grateful about their lives – a sentiment that has only increased since then.

“That song was started in January 2016, in St. John island [in the U.S. Virgin Islands], at this house,” Hubbard recalled to The Boot. “We had some buddies and our wives and their friends there for five weeks, and we kinda got the chorus going. Then we got back to Nashville in February and gave [co-writer Tom Douglas] a call, had him over to the tree house with us and got to work on finishing the song.”

The guys hoped to capture an “attitude of gratitude” from the song, which they did with lines like, “Who knows where I’d be without you / No, I just couldn’t be without you / I’ll just say, ‘Amen.’”

“Always count your blessings,” Hubbard said. “Always be thankful. Even when you wake up, no matter what happens, no matter how bad it is, you still got to wake up, and that’s a big deal. And so, we’re super thankful for all the blessings: Our families. The fact that we get to create for a living, touch a bunch of people’s lives and provide jobs. We just feel extremely fulfilled, so it’s just a good reminder to always count your blessings, and never forget [how lucky you are], no matter what happens.”

“Blessings” is their third single from Can’t Say I Ain’t Country and follows their hits “Talk You Out of It” and “Simple.” Florida Georgia Line only has a few shows left on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour. Find tour dates, and download “Blessings,” by visiting their website.

