Florida Georgia Line Teases New Music Coming This Week

Florida Georgia Line is teasing new music coming out this Friday! The duo, made up of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, shared a cryptic but promising message on social media.

“Got something pretty special headed y’alls way,” the guys wrote. “Made this with one of our best friends. [FRIDAY]

The short black and white video showed a vocal mic and a piano, playing just a snippet of a song. While it’s unclear exactly what FGL will share, it’s likely a track from their upcoming Can’t Say I Ain’t Country album, out on Feb. 15.

“It’s been a blast, but it’s taken a long time,” Kelley told PopCulture.com of their next record, which took over a year to make. “And we’re so glad it took this long because we really got to spend a lot of time letting the songs kind of live out and seeing if we really did love them as much as we did, and let songs come in, continue to write. And we just really feel like we ended up with the best record we’ve done thus far.”

It might be hard to top the success of their previous Dig Your Roots project, which included the platinum-selling “H.O.L.Y.” and the No. 1 hit, “May We All” featuring Tim McGraw, but FGL promise this next set of tunes is their best yet.

“I think every record we put out represents where we’re at at a current time and where we want to be. This one, I think it’s better,” Kelley said. “The music’s better. The songs are better. The lyrics are better. I think our voices sound even better. We’ve been working hard on our voices still to this day. So I think everything is just tighter”

“You never want to paint the same thing, you never want to do things the same way,” he continued. “You always want to elevate your game, do something a little different. Give your fans a little taste of something left that you can do, that’s what makes an artist, we believe. And so we’re always chasing that.”

Florida Georgia Line will kick off their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour on June 13, with Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen on all shows, and Canaan Smith and HARDY each opening on select dates. Find a list of their upcoming shows, and pre-order Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, at FGL’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty/Chris Polk/AMA2017