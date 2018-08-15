Watch Florida Georgia Line Perform ‘Simple’ on ‘The Late, Late Show’

Florida Georgia Line returned to the small screen recently, this time to perform their latest single, “Simple”on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The song is from their upcoming new album.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, along with their band, wore the same style of clothes they wore for the “Simple” video, with cameras capturing the same sepia tones the guys used for the song’s music video.

“I think Tyler and I, we both knew and our whole team kind of knew that ‘Simple’ was probably going be the first single off this next project,” Kelley explains of the reason for releasing the catchy tune. “We just feel like it’s the next step for FGL. It has a fresh sound and it’s just a good time to put it out.”

“It’s a good time to live simply,” he continues. “As much as things can get complicated, when you kind of zoom out and realize how blessed we all are that we’re all here getting to do this thing. I think it’s a mindset too. It’s a lifestyle and a mindset. So we’re excited about ‘Simple.’ It means a lot to us. It’s from the heart.”

“Simple,” written by Hubbard and Kelley, along with Michael Hardy and Mark Holman, was inspired by their desire to live a less-complicated life.

“I think for us it’s just finding a good balance,” Hubbard says. “I think the day we wrote this song, we were just trying to be reminded of that. I think everything’s going a hundred miles an hour when we’re on the road. And I remember last year it was kind of a whirlwind.

“We have to just, probably on a weekly basis remind ourselves to take a few days off. Let’s recharge and get re-grounded, get re-balanced,” he continues. “For BK, that’s hanging out at a place on the beach. We’ve got different things that kind of recharge us you know, but I think just maintaining a balance. We also love to work so hard that sometimes we have to force ourselves to take a day off. Put our cell phones away.”

FGL just broke a new chart record, with their mega-hit, “Meant to Be,” a duet with Bebe Rexha, for the most time at No. 1, currently at 37 weeks.

The duo is currently working on a new album. Find a list of all of their upcoming shows, including dates for their Las Vegas residency, at FloridaGeorgiaLine.com.

