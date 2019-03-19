Florida Georgia Line, Kelly Clarkson and More to Perform at 2019 ACM Awards

Florida Georgia Line and Kelly Clarkson are just two of the acts who have just been announced as performers for the upcoming 2019 ACM Awards! They will join Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay and Ashley McBryde in taking the stage during the ACM Awards live televised broadcast.

Artists previously announced to have earned a coveted performance slot include Miranda Lambert, George Strait, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton. Reba McEntire, who will return as host of the ACM Awards for the 15th time, will also perform.

Florida Georgia Line is nominated for four ACM Awards, including Duo of the Year, a category they have taken home three times. They are also nominated for Single Event of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Event of the Year, all for their “Meant to Be” collaboration with Bebe Rexha.

The news of Brooks & Dunn performing at the ACM Awards comes only one day after the duo, made up of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, was announced as the next inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“Obviously I think we owe each other a lot, and the major part of our recognition came from whatever it was that we did together and had together, and we’d never been able to describe that or explain that,” Brooks told PopCulture.com of the unexpected honor. “That whole thing is just weird. We get introduced and we jump in a rocket ship and take off, especially when we did.

“We’ve both been around town and it’s not like we haven’t been singing or had record deals or any of that stuff,” he continued. “Why this worked, I don’t know.”

It’s possible that Dan + Shay will perform with Clarkson, since their collaboration, “Keeping Score,” is nominated for Music Event of the Year. Dan + Shay tied Stapleton with six nods each. The duo, which includes Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, is also nominated for Duo of the Year, as well as Album of the Year, for their self-titled third studio album. The guys also received nods for Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year, all for “Tequila.” Smyers also received three additional nods, as producer in the Album, Single and Song category.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

