Florida Georgia Line Doesn’t Feel a ‘Ton of Competition’ at 2019 ACM Awards

Florida Georgia Line is nominated for four upcoming ACM Awards, including one for Duo of the Year, a category they share with Dan + Shay, LOCASH, Brothers Osborne and Maddie & Tae. Florida Georgia Line has already won in the category three times, but whether they win or lose, they insist there isn’t any competition between them and the other four acts.

“I don’t know if I feel too much of the competition, personally, with the other duos,” Tyler Hubbard acknowledged. “I genuinely feel like in this genre – I think that’s one of the things that we love so much about country music and this genre, is it really does kind of feel like a big family. Maybe if there is some kind of internal competition – we’re always competing with everybody. We’re competing with ourselves, we’re competing with anybody, and we actually welcome a good challenge or a good competition and somebody that can push us a little bit.

“I also think it’s really cool, the camaraderie, the family, the brotherhood that country music allows you to have, because at the end of the day there’s not too many people that can really relate 110 percent to [Brian Kelley] and my lifestyle except Dan and Shay, except Chris and Preston, and guys like that. So, really the bond is there and it’s really cool, especially for good guys like that. We just root them on and we want them to win. I don’t feel a ton of competition necessarily.”

Brothers Osborne has taken home the Duo of the Year category for the last two years. But even if FGL doesn’t win Duo of the Year, there is a good chance they will take home a trophy in one of the other three categories they are nominated in: for Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Event of the Year, all for “Meant to Be,” their collaboration with Bebe Rexha. The song, which broke a record for the longest run at the top of the charts, just topped one billion streams, an almost unheard of feat in country music.

FGL will join a long list of artists who will also take the stage to perform at the ACM Awards, including Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, among others.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

