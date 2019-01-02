Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Renews Wedding Vows With Wife, Brittney

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley celebrated six years of marriage with his wife, Brittney, by renewing their wedding vows in an intimate outdoor ceremony.

“I’d marry you a million times @bcole429,” Kelley shared along with a series of pictures of their day on Instagram. “Love you with everything that I am, loved renewing our vows for our 5 year wedding anniversary in Big Sur, CA at the @postranchinn. What a spiritual and sexy time we shared there. a little rain never hurt nobody”

Kelley’s ceremony comes as FGL, which also includes Tyler Hubbard, ready the release of their fourth studio album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country.

“It’s been a blast, but it’s taken a long time,” Kelley confessed to PopCulture.com. “And we’re so glad it took this long because we really got to spend a lot of time letting the songs kind of live out and seeing if we really did love them as much as we did, and let songs come in, continue to write. And we just really feel like we ended up with the best record we’ve done thus far.”

Florida Georgia Line waited more than two years after releasing their 2016 Dig Your Roots record to release Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, but Kelley says they needed that time to make sure their next project was perfect, for them and their fans.

“I think every record we put out represents where we’re at at a current time and where we want to be. This one, I think it’s better,” the 33-year-old reflected. “The music’s better. The songs are better. The lyrics are better. I think our voices sound even better. We’ve been working hard on our voices still to this day. So I think everything is just tighter”

“You never want to paint the same thing, you never want to do things the same way,” he explained. “You always want to elevate your game, do something a little different. Give your fans a little taste of something left that you can do, that’s what makes an artist, we believe. And so we’re always chasing that.”

Florida Georgia Line have several shows scheduled in Australia in March, before they hit the road in the United States on their own tour, where they are eager to play their new songs live.

“It’s fun to be making a record. It’s fun to know that at the end of the record, we’re going to go on tour, create a tour and create content, create a story through the tour and the videos,” Kelley acknowledged. “It’s just going to be a night that everybody’s gonna want to wake up and say ‘Hey, where’s FGL playing tonight? I’m going to go catch them again because that s— was fire.’”

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer