Exclusive: Wild Feathers Premiere Lyric Video, ‘Quittin’ Time’

The Wild Feathers are back with brand-new music! The group, made up of Ricky Young, Joel King, Taylor Burns and Ben Dumas, will release Greetings From the Neon Frontier on June 29, and PopCulture.com is giving readers an EXCLUSIVE first look at the lyric video for “Quittin’ Time” from the new record.

The new set of tunes, the follow-up to their 2016 Lonely Is a Lifetime, is diverse and eclectic, yet with a clear, distinct sound unique to The Wild Feathers. In a way that only The Wild Feathers can, the band carefully blurred genre lines, while staying true to their unique sound, and remaining uninhibited in their willingness to take risks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think the direction is pretty much the same direction we’ve always had,” King shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “We always write songs and play them. The last album was written on the road. I think that most artists do this where they do a record and then they want to do the exact opposite on that next record. They want to do something totally different just because they don’t want to keep repeating themselves. The last record was totally written on the road and it was way more noisy and maybe more like, ‘Let’s experiment with this, experiment with that.’”

This time around, The Wild Feathers went back to their early years to write and record what became Greetings From the Neon Frontier.

“We were home,” continued King. “Ricky had kids. We just got back to, as opposed to writing songs in sound check, being on tour for two or three years, we wrote songs sitting around, the way we started the band, which is sitting around the couch like, ‘Hey man, this is a cool line,’ or, ‘I’ve got this chorus.’ Whatever it is to start, to get the ball rolling. It’s a little more basic.”

The Wild Feathers began as a group of musicians who wanted to truly collaborate, without defining specific roles. Even from their beginning, when they were just a bunch of guys who just wanted to play music together, they never wavered from their goal of remaining one cohesive act, deciding everything together.

“We’re all best buds and we started this band in mind with wanting to do multiple singers and harmonies,” said King. “So I think we’re just an old school band that you don’t see much any more. We play our own instruments. We write our own songs. We do everything the way the bands we ended up idolizing did it. So that’s who we are.”

The Wild Feathers used the same rules they use in making music in deciding their unusual band name.

“We came up with the band name because it was the one that we hated the least,” King quipped. “I wish we had a cool story to say, like John Lennon always said, ‘The Beatles appeared to me on a flaming pie in a dream,’ but that was made up. Even that was made up, so it was just the name we hated the least.”

“At first, Ricky was like, ‘I like The Feathers,” Dumas added. “We’re like, ‘Yeah, let’s put something in front of it to make it a little bit juxtaposition or something like that.’ I was like ‘Neon Frontier,’ it’s kind of just to keep it interesting. And then we added the greetings. But it’s almost like the band name came about the same way as the title of the record. Classic.”

Pre-order for Greetings From the Neon Frontier is available here, with both “Big Sky” and “Quittin’ Time” available for download for fans who pre-order the record. See a complete track listing for Greetings From the Neon Frontier below.

Greetings From the Neon Frontier Track Listing:

1. Quittin’ Time

2. Wildfire

3. Stand By You

4. No Man’s Land

5. Two Broken Hearts

6. Golden Days

7. Big Sky

8. Hold Onto Love

9. Every Morning I Quit Drinkin’

10. Daybreaker (Into the Great Unknown)

Photo Credit: Instagram/thewildfeathers