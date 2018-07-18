Eric Church Releases ‘Desperate Man’ Video

Eric Church has just released the video for his latest single, “Desperate Man.” The song is the debut single and title track of his upcoming new album.

In the video, Church plays a fugitive, who initially seems to be a run-of-the-mill robber. But as the mini-movie progresses, Church portrays an artist guilty of trying to bootleg Desperate Man to his fans, with authorities raiding his house after he and his family narrowly escape, with the letters “EMI” on their backs, his record label, instead of “FBI.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video, which stars the song’s co-writer, Ray Wylie Hubbard, is a nod to Church’s last studio record, Mr. Misunderstood. That album, which was released in 2015, was recorded without Church’s record label’s knowledge, manufactured at a European pressing plant, and delivered to fans’ doorsteps.

While Church and his label seem to have reached a mutual understanding about Mr. Misunderstood, the North Carolina native is releasing Desperate Man the usual way, although he is just as eager to share the new music with his fans.

“It’s been a while; I just want to say I have missed you,” Church said upon announcing the upcoming release of Desperate Man. “I have good news…the album is done, and we are back. It’s called Desperate Man and the first single is called ‘Desperate Man,’ with the Choir having access to listen first through their login today.”

The title track was, in large part, inspired by the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, where he performed earlier in the weekend, prior to the tragedy.

“I was a little lost for a while. I think like a lot of people I was in a little bit of a funk after something like that,” he tells Rolling Stone Country. “I was still a little burned out. A little bit going through the motions. I think that’s part of what happened when I first went into the studio, is I still wasn’t quite ready to get there.

“That’s where ‘Desperate Man’ kind of came from,” he continues. “I wrote that in the studio. I got a little bit desperate in there to just find an album, because it was not f–––ing happening.”

The release of “Desperate Man” comes during a trying time in Church’s personal life, after the tragic loss of his brother, Brandon, earlier this month.

Desperate Man will be released on October 5. The album is available for pre-order at EricChurch.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Tim Mosenfelder