Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert to Perform at Elton John Tribute

Elton John is set to be honored with an all-star tribute to his storied career, with artists like Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris taking the stage to celebrate the entertainer.

Titled Elton John: I’m Still Standing- A Grammy Salute, the special will be taped from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City two days after the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

Miley Cyrus, Kesha, John Legend, Little Big Town, Chris Martin and Sam Smith will complete the lineup.

“Elton’s songs are such classics,” AEG Ehrlich Ventures executive producer Ken Ehrlich told Billboard. “They’re beautifully written lyrically and melodically.”

Ehrlich added that the artists will likely choose which songs they will perform during the evening, with John’s longtime band serving as backing musicians.

“We try to balance [the show] out and make sure it’s representative of eras and tempo, but I’ve always believed that artists know themselves best and we should respect that,” he said.

Over John’s decades-long career, the singer has earned five Grammys and released 35 gold and 25 platinum albums.

“Sir Elton John is an international music legend who has captivated audiences across generations for more than five decades,” Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “His creativity, dynamic presence, and melodic virtuosity have positioned him as a cultural icon, and the Recording Academy is pleased to honor his immeasurable contributions to the music community.”

The special will be broadcast in 2018 on CBS.

