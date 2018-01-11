Eddie Montgomery Opens up About Upcoming Tour Without Troy Gentry

Troy Gentry passed away in September 2017, and bandmate Eddie Montgomery is set to release Montgomery Gentry’s first album without the late singer on Feb. 2. The album, Here’s to You, will be followed by a tour, with Montgomery giving fans a bit of what they can expect on the trek.

“Anything can happen, and usually, it does,” he told CMT.com. “I think we’ve never choreographed anything in our whole life. There will be a lot of moving like there always has, and of course, there’s going to be questions of, ‘Is this working or is this not working?’ That’s the thing that we’ve got to figure out is to make sure we honor T’s name right. His soul was part of this band.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Montgomery shared that he and Gentry had long ago decided that the band would continue should one of them pass away, and the singer was adamant that Gentry’s legacy would live on.

“I’ve thought, ‘Man, can I do this?’ Music is the only thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “I’m anxious to get into rehearsals because I think it’s all going to come together. I mean, there’s never going to be another T-Roy. He was so full of life. And I want to make sure nobody ever forgets Troy, and I want to make sure nobody ever forgets Montgomery Gentry.”

The musician added that while he didn’t think this was the scenario that would play out, he knows that Gentry would want him to keep making music.

“I always thought I was going to be first,” Montgomery said. “We talked about it because I like to live on the wild side — me and him both. I wanted to keep going because I know T-Roy would be right here going, ‘I’m going to kick your ass if you don’t get out there and keep this going.’ I can’t wait to get out and play the music.”

Montgomery also reminisced about some of the memories the two shared over the years.

“You can’t be together 35 years and not have a lot of memories,” he explained. “There are a lot of memories I’d like to tell you that would make you fall over laughing, but you can’t put them out. We lived a lot of life together.”

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com