Dolly Parton Releases ‘Here I Am’ With Sia From ‘Dumplin’ Soundtrack

Dolly Parton has just released “Here I Am,” a new duet with Australian pop star, Sia. The song is from the upcoming new movie, Dumplin’, starring Jennifer Aniston.

“Here I Am” was originally included on Parton’s 1971 Coat of Many Colors album. Parton did the music for the upcoming film, writing six new tracks and including new versions of some of her previous hits. In addition to Sia, the country music icon also collaborated with Miranda Lambert, Mavis Staples, Elle King, Alison Krauss, Danielle Macdonald and Rhonda Vincent. There is also a duet with Aniston, which the actress revealed on a recent episode of The Ellen Show.

“It’s a beautiful, young, coming of age movie,” Aniston shared with the talk show host. “We had a dinner at my house with her a couple weeks ago, like a five-hour dinner that was incredible. She sang ‘9 to 5’ on her nails, which I didn’t know was a thing. She wrote it on her nails. Our Music Supervisor was there, and they were talking about what the music would be, and the arrangements, and when and where and how. I said, ‘I would love to be on one of those tracks, or however you say it.’ And Dolly was like, ‘Oh yeah. OK, darling.’ I was sort of kidding.”

Aniston’s name is included on the list of artists appearing on the soundtrack. But if anyone could talk Aniston into singing, it’s likely Parton, who Aniston admits she has admired for a long time.

“She’s magic,” Aniston tells InStyle of Parton. “I remember the first thing she said to me when she walked into my house. I said, ‘I don’t know how you do everything you’re still doing.’ She said, ‘Well, I dreamed myself into a corner, and now I gotta live up to it.’”

Parton and Sia’s duet has already been earning rave reviews, including by Keith Urban, who shared his excitement on Twitter.

“HUGE SHOUT OUT TO DOLLY AND SIA…..” Urban exclaimed in all caps. “HERE I AM!!!!!LOOOOOOOOOVE”

A list of all of the singers appearing on the Dumplin’ soundtrack can be found on Parton’s website. The Dumplin’ soundtrack will be released on November 30. A release date for the movie has yet to be announced.

