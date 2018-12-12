Dolly Parton Breaks Silence on Brother’s Death

Dolly Parton broke her silence on the death brother Floyd Estel Parton on social media Tuesday.

The country music icon revealed in a statement alongside her family that they honored the late songwriter with a special of his song “Rocking Years” during a private ceremony.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dolly, and the entire Parton Family, wish to thank everyone for their kindness,” said the Parton family in the statement on Twitter and Instagram Tuesday. “Yesterday, we laid our sweet baby brother to rest. We all sang his lovely song, ‘Rockin’ Years,’ together as a family at the service to say goodbye to him. He lived a short life of love and beautiful songs.”

The statement ended with an invitation to honor Floyd’s memory by donating to the My People Senior Activity Center in Sevierville, Tennessee.

The message was met with many supportive comments from followers on social media, sending their thoughts and prayers to Dolly and the Parton family.

“I’m so sorry, Dolly. Sending love to you and your family at this sad time,” one user commented.

Another one wrote, “So very sorry to hear of your brother’s passing. Praying for you and your family.”

“So very sorry for your loss. Losing a sibling is awful. Sending you strength and love in the coming days, weeks and months ahead,” a third Instagram user commented.

An obituary for the late songwriter on the Atchley Funeral Home website called him a “renaissance man” and “a man of many talents and areas of knowledge. He was an avid outdoorsman and had an abundant knowledge of nature as well as being an incredible cook.”

He shared his incredible musical talent with his famous sister Dolly. The siblings collaborated on many No. 1 hit songs, including duet “Rockin’ Years” with Ricky Van Shelton and 1978’s “Nickels and Dimes” from her Heartbreaker album.

Floyd is survived by sisters Dolly, Rachel, Willadeene, 78; Stella, 69; Cassie, 67; and Freida; and brothers David, 76; Coy Denver, 75; Bobby, 70; and Randy, 64.

Dolly and Floyd’s sibling Larry died four days after his birth in 1955.

The “Here I Am” singer recently talked to Entertainment Weekly about her favorite Christmas traditions, including making dumplings with her family.

“I’m the best! It’s my favorite dish, of all my brothers and sisters — because I cook just like my mom. My mom’s dead now, but everybody else, they put too much butter, too much lard, they won’t do this and that. But I still cook good!” Parton said.

“I make the best dumplings ever, ever, ever. I even make little containers of it and give to my brothers and sisters for Christmas. I usually cook a big, big pot, and then I’ll always have some for them to take home and freeze and thaw out and eat when they get to missin’ me,” she continued.