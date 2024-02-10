Play It Loud: Devil's Cut Make Heartbreak Heavy in New Single 'Missing a Memory'

Kentucky's own country metal boys Devil's Cut have been lying in wait for the past few months, and now they're striking back with a brand new single, "Missing a Memory." The track starts with some classic 90's country acoustic guitar and heavy bass — think something from Travis Tritt, like "If Hell Had a Jukebox" or "Gambler's Blues" — before dropping a heavy chorus that will have you cranking the volume.

Throughout the song, frontman Trey Landrum laments the heartbreak of a toxic love that shouldn't be, but is also difficult to let go. "I'm drinking the same whiskey / Stuck in the same place every time you say you miss me / But do you really miss me," he sings, later noting that sometimes we have to accept we're "remembering things better than they really were," and maybe we're "only missing a memory." Check out the song from Spotify below, and click here to find "Missing a Memory" on your preferred streaming service.

