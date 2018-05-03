Darius Rucker Taps Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley as ‘Troublemakers’

Darius Rucker recently hit the studio to record a new cover song, and the singer enlisted a few friends to help him out.

Rucker recorded a version of Drivin’ N Cryin’s “Straight to Hell,” tapping Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley to sing on the track with him. While Rucker isn’t from Georgia, the three other artists are, so the group teamed up to provide some Southern spirit to the track.

In addition to singing on the cover, the stars also seem to be appearing in Rucker’s video for the track, with Rucker sharing a picture of the four dressed in their best vintage suits.

“Ladies and Gentleman…..The Troublemakers!!” he captioned the image.

Speaking to CMT about the song, Rucker explained that he had always wanted to record it, but the timing was never right until now.

“That was our jam. That wasn’t just our big party song on the bus, it was in the van, when we were home, and at every bar we went to,” he said. “I always thought, ‘I’m surprised that no country guy has ever cut that song, because it’s just a great country song.’”

He added that Kelley was the one who recommended, something Rucker quickly agreed to.

“When Charles called me and said, ‘You should cut this song,’ I really felt that the universe was saying that it was time to cut that song,” he said, “because I’ve been meaning to cut it for a minute and it was the perfect timing with this record.”

Rucker added that having Aldean, Bryan and Kelley sing with him on the song is something he appreciates about the country community.

“That’s what country music is about. It’s so different in other genres,” he shared. “But in country music, they go, ‘Yeah, we’ll cut it. We’ll worry about managers and labels later. Let’s just get the song done, and we’ll figure the rest out,’” he said. “I think that’s pretty cool.”

Rucker previously gave a country classic a new spin when he covered Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel” in 2013, getting an assist from Lady Antebellum on backing vocals.

The South Carolina native will team up with the band once again this summer when Rucker and Lady Antebellum, co-headline their Summer Plays On Tour, which begins in July.

