‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Lauren Alaina Reflects on Selling out Opening Weekend of Headlining Tour

When Lauren Alaina postponed her headlining That Girl Was Me Tour to appear on Dancing With the Stars, she likely never predicted that she would come in fourth place –– or that she would subsequently sell out her first three shows when she finally did hit the road. The Georgia native just opened up about the welcome surprise on social media, along with a video sharing highlights from the opening weekend.

“Apparently some girl sold out all three of her shows on the first weekend of her first headlining tour,” Alaina captioned the video. “Oh wait. THAT GIRL WAS ME. There aren’t words to express the gratitude and overwhelming happiness I feel. I poured my whole heart into this set. If you haven’t gotten tickets yet, click the link in my bio.

“I want to be jumping with joy with [Filmore] after we sell out the second weekend too,” she added. “See you soon, Columbia, Missouri, Rosemont, Illinois and Warrendale, Pennsylvania. [Vera Bradley] thank you for sponsoring my first tour!!!!”

Alaina previously opened up about her painful decision to postpone the tour so she could compete on Dancing With the Stars.

“This was THE hardest decision ever, but my team and I have decided to postpone the [That Girl Was Me Tour] to do Dancing With The Stars,” Alaina said when making the announcement. “After talking to a few of my friends who have been on the show, I realized I couldn’t give the show and the tour 100%. I always want to deliver the best performances I can, so we have moved the tour to early next year.

“Dancing with the Stars is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I am so excited about,” she continued. “I can’t wait to hang out in your living rooms every Monday and celebrate how far we get on my first headlining tour in January.”

In addition to her own headlining tour, Alaina will also hit the road next month for Blake Shelton‘s Friends and Heroes Tour, where she is serving as the opening act, along with John Anderson, the Bellamy Brothers and Trace Adkins. All of Alaina’s upcoming shows can be found by visiting her website.

