Country Music Star Chely Wright Reveals She Had a Stroke After Thinking It Was Just a Migraine

Country singer Chely Wright is opening up about a terrifying health scare. The singer took to social media Friday to share a lengthy note admitting she suffered a stroke in 2018, one week after her 48th birthday. Wright revealed she visited the emergency room at a hospital in Manhattan’s Upper East Side and was surprised to find out her diagnosis.

“Exactly one year ago today, I went to the ER at Lenox Hill Hospital because I was on Day 3 of a migraine, which isn’t uncommon for me,” Wright wrote in the note. “Because I had shows booked for the coming weekend, I wanted to get this headache out of the way. Lauren and I dropped the boys at school and headed to the ER.”

“The doctor I saw – whom I’d seen before – was troubled by some [of] the symptoms of that day’s headache,” the statement continued. “After a series of diagnostic tests, I was informed that I’d had a stroke.”

Some personal news I’m sharing for the first time— I had a #Stroke. Please read and if you’d be so kind as to RETWEET, I’d appreciate it very much. Xo c pic.twitter.com/iknJL3Vpwn — Chely Wright (@chelywright) November 1, 2019

“A stroke. I had just turned 48,” Wright wrote, adding, “I sort of knew it. What I had been experiencing with that headache and leading up to that headache was different. I’d even said aloud to myself in the bathroom mirror, ‘Did you have a stroke?’”

Wright then gave fans an update on how she’s doing one year later, along with why she decided to speak out about what happened.

“It’s been a long year, but I am okay,” she wrote. “The reason I am sharing this is so you all might take a moment to refresh your understanding of stroke and the symptoms of stroke. Pay attention to your body and encourage your loved ones to do the same.”

She ended her note, writing: “Again, I am okay and very grateful to have access to quality medical care. As we all know, not every[body] in America has that luxury. We have to fox that. Xo chely.”

Wright also encouraged her followers to share her story, as well as speak out with their own stories to raise awareness to the signs of a potential stroke.

Fans replied to her post, sharing sweet words her way after revealing the serious news.

“Thank you for this important post. I am glad that you are ok. Awareness is critical. You’ll never forget the conversation u had with yourself in the mirror. Good job for knowing the signs. I wish you health,” One fan commented, also sharing a post with the signs of a stroke.

Wright released her latest project, Revival, back in May. She is currently on the road supporting her music.