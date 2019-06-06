CMT Awards: Keith Urban Shouts out ‘Baby Girl’ Nicole Kidman During Acceptance Speech

Nicole Kidman might have been stuck at home for the 2019 CMT Awards, but Keith Urban still paid tribute to his talented wife.

The singer attended the prestigious event solo this year celebrating country music’s best music videos of the year. Urban seemed to miss his wife during the event after he gave her a sweet shoutout during his acceptance speech for Collaborative Video of the Year with Julia Michaels for “Coming Home.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My wife, Nicole Mary, who’s at home tonight,” Urban said on stage, referring to Kidman by her first and middle name. “She’s working in New York, actually. I wish you were here, baby girl, I miss you.”

Kidman is only a few days away from celebrating the premiere of Season 2 of the HBO drama series Big Little Lies, for which she earned an Emmy Award for her role as Celeste Wright.

The 51-year-old actress previously credited Urban for his support throughout her many professional responsibilities.

“I have the most extraordinary partner in life. I will always say that about him,” Kidman told Entertainment Tonight on May 29. “I’m one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I’m just very — I love to be able to say that because to talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me.”

Kidman and Urban tied the knot in 2006. They are parents of daughters Sunday Rose, 10, and 8-year-old Faith Margaret.

The couple went viral recently when Urban shared a video of himself serenading his loving wife with a rendition of Elton John’s “Your Song.”

The actress previously gushed about her relationship in 2017, when she reveals the toll her Big Little Lies scenes took on her.

“Because we were shooting for so long…I think the duration of [the production] slowly started to seep in,” Kidman told press at the time. “Normally I can step back into my family life in a very easy way. I mean, not always, but you know, usually. I’ve been working a long time now. But it was hard.”

The Oscar winner added that despite the rough character she had to do to play abuse victim Celeste, she was grateful to come back home to her real-life husband.

“Luckily I have a partner who is artistic so he understands what it takes to support that,” she said. “[He] would hold me, and I was really upset at times. Really damaged and really upset and physically and emotionally drained and in pain…Luckily I have that at home and I also have people I can talk to and get it out.”

Big Little Lies Season 2 will premiere Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.