CMT Awards: Keith Urban, Brett Young and More Added as Performers

The 2019 CMT Music Awards will take place on June 5 in Nashville, Tennessee, and a new group of performers has officially been added to the lineup.

Boyz II Men, Brandi Carlile, Brett Young, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Trombone Shorty and Zac Brown Band will all take the stage during the awards, with several artists collaborating during the evening.

Boyz II Men and Young will perform together on the heels of their CMT Crossroads episode, while Trombone Shorty and Little Big Town will team with Thomas Rhett. Carlile will sing with Tucker, and and Sheryl Crow will join Maren Morris.

Combs, Morris and Zac Brown Band are all nominated for three awards, the most of any act, as are Brothers Osborne and Miranda Lambert.

Previously announced performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Morris, Rhett and Carrie Underwood. Underwood is the most-awarded performer in CMT Awards history and is nominated twice this year, for Video of the Year for “Cry Pretty” and Female Video of the Year for “Love Wins.”

The show will be hosted by Little Big Town for the second consecutive year and the band is nominated for Group Video of the Year. Group members Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman are also nominated along with Gladys Knight for their performance of “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” from 2018 CMT Artists of the Year.

Fans can vote for their favorite stars at vote.cmt.com, with the results coming in one day before CMA Fest kicks off in Music City on June 6. There are currently 14 nominees for Video of the Year, and the top five finalists in the category will be announced the morning of the awards for fans to vote throughout the remainder of the day and during the show at CMT.com and on Twitter.

The 2019 CMT Music Awards will air on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. See the full list of nominees here.

Photo Credit: Getty / James Devaney