CMT Awards: Carrie Underwood Performs ‘Southbound’ and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Carrie Underwood set the stage on fire during her performance at the 2019 CMT Music Awards, sending fans into a frenzy.

The singer stepped away from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and took the stage at the Parthenon monument at the city’s Centennial Park to perform her new single, “Southbound.”

Underwood in a colorful ensemble as she performed from a stage in front of the Nashville landmark before a massive crowd.

Fans were enamored with the country music superstar during her performance, praising her skills and good looks on social media as she sang the tune.

The high-energy performance comes shortly after Underwood teased the music video for the single will be premiering on Saturday, in the midst of her Cry Pretty Tour 360.

In a clip posted to her social media, Underwood, husband Mike Fischer, the tour crew and openers Maddie & Tae and Runaway June could all be seen playing corn hole, drinking and hanging out with clips of the singer performing the hit song.

The “Cry Pretty” crooner recently opened up about writing her latest single.

“I don’t know if there was one specific line that was the hardest to write, but there was a song called ‘Southbound,’ that was kind of surprisingly hard to write for being just a fun light song,” she told CMT.com. “But because it was a fun party song it was interesting just to write it not from some [guy] singing it. It’s a lot easier to write a party song if you’re a guy.”

“Southbound” also serves as the opening number on Underwood’s current tour, so tonight’s performance played a nice preview for fans planning on attending.

Underwood also previously opened up about life on tour, revealing she is loving listening to her openers night after night.

“One of my favorite things about the #CryPrettyTour360 is that I have the pleasure of listening to @runawayjune and @MaddieandTae from backstage night after night!” Underwood wrote on Twitter, using the hashtags #SoGood #Fan #lucky.”

Other performers expected to grace the stage include Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker, Brett Young and Boyz II Men, Thomas Rhett; and Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris.