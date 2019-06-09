CMA Fest: Dierks Bentley Dedicates Song to Granger Smith Following Death of 3-Year-Old Son

Country star Dierks Bentley dedicated a song to fellow singer Granger Smith during his CMA Fest set in Nashville Saturday, just days after Smith’s 3-year-old son died.

Before Bentley performed his 2013 hit “I Hold On,” he dedicated the song to Smith. “He’s going through a tough time right now,” Bentley said, a witness told Us Weekly.

On Thursday, Smith cancelled a show in Kansas City before announcing his youngest son River Kelly Smith died after a “tragic accident.” His representative later confirmed River “died in a tragic drowning accident at home.”

“Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived,” Smith wrote in a statement he shared across his social media pages. “Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.”

“Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately,” Smith continued. “The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

Smith also thanked the doctors, nurses and staff at Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, and asked fans to make a donation to the hospital in River’s name.

Since the “Backroad Song” singer broke the news, dozens of his country music colleagues have sent their condolences to Smith and his wife Amber. Smith and Amber are also parents to daughter London, 7, and son Lincoln, 5.

Smithfield duo Jennifer Fiedler and Trey Smith are close with Smith, and told PopCulture.com at CMA Fest that they reached out to him.

“I just shot him a text and said, ‘Hey man, you don’t need to respond. Just know that we’re thinking about you and you’re in our prayers,” Trey Smith told us. “It’s heartbreaking, because Granger’s one of the best people in this industry. And I’m not just saying that to suck up, or say that about everybody. He really is one of the most genuine people in this industry.”

Fiedler said they recently opened for Smith on tour and looked to him as a mentor.

“He had us on the bus, and one of the things he said is, ‘My 7-year-old little girl is just starting to realize what Daddy does for a living. She starts to cry whenever I leave. Sometimes it makes me wonder what’s most important. All of this is so great, but my kids and my family,’” Fiedler said. “He truly is a family man, which is why I think our hearts went out to him, cause that was just three weeks ago that we were out. It’s so crazy.”

