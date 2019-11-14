CMA Awards: Pink Announces Year-Long Music Break

Attending the 2019 Country Music Association Awards with her husband, Carey Hart, and their two children – Willow, 8, and Jameson, 2 – Pink announced that she is taking break from music to focus on her family. The news follows the release of the singer’s eighth album in April and comes just after she wrapped her Beautiful Trauma world tour.

“We did two-and-a-half years [recording and on tour] and Willow is back in school now and Jameson’s gonna start preschool soon, so it’s kind of the year of the family,” Pink told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “And Carey has a lot going on as well. He’s super supportive, he follows me around the world and now it’s his turn.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The announcement came just a month after the pop star opened up about the toll her career, particularly traveling around the world on her Beautiful Trauma tour, had on her.

“There have been many times when I have been sitting in the corner of arena bathrooms crying and saying to myself, ‘There’s a reason why women don’t do this, there’s a reason why moms don’t do this,’ because it’s (expletive) impossible at times,” she told Billboard.

“The last couple of months, Willow was over it. She wants to be home and do BMX and swim team and gymnastics and all the (expletive) that an 8-year-old wants to do,” she added. “So she was asking to go home, and that’s when I knew: From here on out, it changes.”

The “Walk Me Home” singer recently wrapped her Beautiful Trauma world tour. Kicking off in 2018, the 157-date tour wrapped in August, marking the longest of her career, with the European leg marking her first all-stadium run. After reportedly grossing $397.3 million, the tour also became the highest-grossing tour by a woman this decade and the second in history behind Madonna’s 2008-09 Sticky & Sweet Tour. The tour now sits just outside the top 10 highest-grossing tours of all time.

According to Billboard, she still has two more albums to make for RCA under her current contract and is already working on a follow-up to her April 2019 album, Hurts 2B Human.

Speaking to the outlet, Pink suggested at the time that although she wasn’t sure what her next move is, she has been considering a Las Vegas residency, which would allow her to perform without the long stretches away from home that a tour requires.