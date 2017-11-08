CMA Awards Will Feature 4 Collaborative Performances

The 2017 CMA Awards are inching closer, and Nashville is preparing for one of the biggest nights in Music City.

The star-studded show is always a spectacle, and part of the reason for that is due to the outstanding performances that take place between some of the biggest names in country music and fellow artists from multiple genres. This year, the show will see four collaborative performances, all featuring two country artists save for Maren Morris‘ duet with singer Niall Horan.

In addition, the CMAs will see performances from Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Jon Pardi, Brothers Osborne, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood.

Before the awards air on Nov. 8, scroll through to see which pairs will hit the stage together.

Kelsea Ballerini and Reba McEntire

Ballerini and McEntire will team up to perform Ballerini’s “Legends,” the first single off the star’s upcoming album, Unapologetically, Ballerini told Taste of Country.

“I’m freaking out!” the singer said of performing with McEntire, adding the singing “Legends” with the star “is gonna make that song have a different meaning because she is literally the definition of a legend. And I’m gonna have an out-of-body experience and try not to pass out.”

The 24-year-old is a five-time CMA Award nominee, while McEntire is the CMA record holder for most nominated female artist of all time. Both women are nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at the ceremony.

Maren Morris and Niall Horan

Morris, an eight-time CMA Awards nominee, will be joined by the former One Direction member to perform their duet, “Seeing Blind,” from Horan’s new album, Flicker.

The performance will mark Horan’s first at the CMAs, a new direction for the singer, whose new LP is full of acoustic songs with a drastically different sound than his material with One Direction.

“Can’t wait to share the stage with ya darling,” Horan tweeted. “Going to be a great night.”

Morris added, “See you soon, CMA! @NiallOfficial & I are gonna have SO much fun playing that legendary stage! #IrishCountryExplosion.”

See you soon, CMA! @NiallOfficial & I are gonna have SO much fun playing that legendary stage! #IrishCountryExplosion ?? pic.twitter.com/f88ShSTXdN — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 24, 2017

Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts

The trio, who recently wrapped up a residency in Las Vegas, will join Bentley on stage for a collaboration.

Bentley, who has won three CMA Awards, is up for Male Vocalist of the Year and Rascal Flatts, who have won seven, are nominated for Vocal Group of the Year at the ceremony.

So excited for this! We’re performing LIVE with our buddy @DierksBentley on the #CMAawards! Watch Wed, Nov 8 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/63qZ8fpksR — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) October 24, 2017

Brad Paisley and Kane Brown

Paisley, who will also be hosting the show, is set to perform with newcomer Kane Brown. The duo will be singing Paisley’s new track “Heaven South.” Paisley, a 14-time CMA Award winner, is hosting the event with Carrie Underwood for the 10th consecutive year.

Paisley recently told Billboard that hosting the CMAs has allowed him to hone his comedy skills.

“Learning to not only do some things between songs, but write a monologue, and become a comedy act,” he explained. “We learned quickly how to incorporate some of that music, but at the same time, it’s still a comedy act.”

“We’ve all seen people try to do comedy and fail, and it’s not funny — it’s just uncomfortable,” he added. “But then there are people that pull it off all the time in music that you don’t expect. I love being one of those artists that you look at and you don’t know.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com