Chris Young Rushed Home After Performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Cook a Turkey

It was a busy Thanksgiving Day for Chris Young! The 34-year-old performed in the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and then rushed home to cook a turkey, as part of the holiday celebration with his family.

“Been a crazy day, but the [turkey] is done and about to sit down with my family!” Young posted on Instagram. “Very thankful for them, for my job, and for anyone reading this!”

Earlier in the day, Young posted a few photos of the historic event, including one of him standing with three New York City police officers.

“And that’s a wrap!!!!!!” Young posted. “[Macy’s Parade] was incredible!!! Now it’s time to fly home and cook the bird.”

Young certainly has plenty of reasons to be thankful this year. The Tennessee native just wrapped up his biggest tour to date, with his Raised on Country Tour, which performed sold-out shows all over North America. While he is now off the road, Young still has plenty to keep him busy, including putting the finishing touches on his Raised on Country album, as well as getting his parents’ house ready for Christmas, since he rarely decorates his own.

“I just leave it to their yard,” Young told PopCulture.com and other media. “I still go and decorate my parents’ yard every year. My mom told me last year she was like, ‘It’s not the problem that you decorate our yard with so much random stuff or that it looks like the Griswold house issues. It’s that you don’t come back to undecorate the front yard.’

“I leave that up to my dad,” he added. “I don’t think he loves me as much after Christmas during that process, but I still do that every year.”

Young’s current single, “Drowning,” is in the Top 20 and climbing. The song was written about the loss of one of Young’s good friends, with Young marking his directing debut by co-directing the poignant video. Download the single on iTunes.

Young will perform during this year’s CMA Country Christmas, singing “The Christmas Song” and “Holly Jolly Christmas. The show will air on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

