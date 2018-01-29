Watch Chris Stapleton Perform With Emmylou Harris at 2018 Grammy Awards

Chris Stapleton shared the stage with country music icon Emmylou Harris, during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, to pay tribute to the lives lost in the previous year. The duo sang an acoustic version of the late Tom Petty’s hit, “Wildflowers,” to lead off the GRAMMYs In Memoriam segment.

As Stapleton and Harris finished their performance, images of several artists who passed away flashed on the screen, including Glen Campbell, Montgomery Gentry’s Troy Gentry, The Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan, Chuck Berry, David Cassidy, Fats Domino, Gregg Allman, Don Williams, Mel Tillis, Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell and Della Reese.

Stapleton and Harris weren’t the only artists who paid tribute to lives lost. Maren Morris, Eric Church and Brothers Osborne also honored those killed in both the Ariana Grande concert shooting in Manchester England in May, and those killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in October, with a performance of Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven.”

It was a big night at the GRAMMY Awards for Stapleton. The singer-songwriter, nominated in three categories, won all three, including Best Country Song, for “Broken Halos,” Best Country Album, for From a Room: Volume 1, and Best Country Solo Performance, for “Either Way.”

Stapleton, who appears in Justin Timberlake’s current single, “Say Something,” just announced he will hit the road again in 2018. The Kentucky native will continue his All-American Road Show later this year, with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb serving as his opening acts. More information can be found on his website.