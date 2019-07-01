Chris Lane Reveals the Best Part About Living With ‘The Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell

Chris Lane and The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell moved in together several months before Lane proposed to Bushnell. While they will have time to get acclimated to living together before they become husband and wife, the singer already knows he likes living with Bushnell.

“My favorite part about living together is that she is the greatest cook I have ever met. She makes some delicious meals,”Lane boasted to E! News. “It’s been so much fun. It’s been, truly, the transition from LA to [Nashville] for me, and going from living with nobody to having a girl in the house all the time now, has actually been a very easy transition and one that I really love a lot.

“We eat dinner, we talk, we sit on the couch and watch movies, whatever it is,” he added. “And I’m just enjoying life right now. I’m one lucky guy, that’s for sure.”

Lane proposed to Bushnell on Father’s Day at her family’s Oregon home, but he knew long before he bought the ring that Bushnell was the one for him.

“I feel like, for the first time, I found the person that I’m supposed to be with and that I’m assuming I’m, at this point, that I’m gonna spend the rest of my life with,” Lane told PopCulture.com. “I’m so happy. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

It was Bushnell’s idea to relocate from Los Angeles to Nashville, but Lane was an enthusiastic supporter of the idea.

“I’m certainly glad that she did,” Lane said. “Now, we don’t have to travel on top of travel just to see each other, because that causes a little stress.”

Lane is currently serving as the opening act on Brad Paisley‘s World Tour, where Bushnell joins him as frequently as she can.

“I try to get her out there on the road as much as possible because that makes the road life even more enjoyable for me, having the person that I love most out there,” said the singer. “My favorite moment is playing a show knowing that she’s standing over there on the side of the stage, and knowing that I get to walk off stage to her is a feeling that I absolutely love.”

A wedding date for the couple has yet to be announced, but Lane promises he will leave most of the planning to Bushnell. Download “Big, Big Plans,” the song Lane used to propose, on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Shearer