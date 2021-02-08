Charley Pride to Be Honored During Black History Month With PBS 'American Masters' Special

✖

Charley Pride died in December at age 86 from COVID-19 complications, and the country legend will be celebrated on PBS during Black History Month in February with multiple programs featuring Pride available for viewers. As part of their On-Demand exclusive for Passport members, American Masters – Charley Pride: I’m Just Me, Ken Burns’ Country Music, Episode 5: The Sons and Daughters of America (1964-1968), and GRAMMY SALUTE TO MUSIC LEGENDS™ are available on PBS.com and the PBS Video app. Viewers can also check local listings for all available air times.

Originally released in 2019, American Masters – Charley Pride: I’m Just Me follows Pride's journey from his childhood as a sharecropper's son in Mississippi to his career as a Negro League baseball player and his eventual rise to country stardom, becoming the genre's first Black superstar. The documentary "reveals how Pride’s love for music led him from the Delta to a larger, grander world," and how "with boldness, perseverance, and undeniable musical talent, he managed to parlay a series of fortuitous encounters with music industry insiders into a legacy."

Along with several conversations with Pride and special guests like his wife, Rozene Pride, Willie Nelson and other musicians, the film includes original interviews with artists including Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, and Marty Stuart. American Masters – Charley Pride: I’m Just Me, Ken Burns’ Country Music also features many songs from Pride's catalogue of hits as well as newer songs like "Standing In My Way," from his last album 2017's Music In My Heart.

"At a time when African-American singers were more notable for R&B hits, Charley Pride followed his passion for country music, overcoming obstacles through determination and raw talent to make a lasting impact on the genre and create a legacy that continues today," Michael Kantor, executive producer of American Masters, said in a statement. "We are honored to share the inspiring, and largely untold, story of this barrier-breaking performer with viewers nationwide."

Pride was named CMA Entertainer of the Year in 1971 and Male Vocalist of the Year in 1971 and 1972, becoming the first Black man to host the annual event when he did so alongside Glen Campbell in 1975. He became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1993 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000. In 2017, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Recording Academy and was given the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 CMA Awards. PBS Passport members can watch American Masters - Charley Pride: I’m Just Me here, Ken Burns’ Country Music, Episode 5: The Sons and Daughters of America (1964-1968) here and Grammy Salute To Music Legends™ honoring Charley Pride here.