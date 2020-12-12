Charley Pride Dead: Dolly Parton 'Heartbroken' Over Country Legend's Death Due to COVID-19

✖

Dolly Parton joined friends and fans in mourning country music legend Charley Pride on Saturday. Pride passed away at the age of 86 due to complications with COVID-19, his publicist announced this weekend. Like many fans, Parton was shocked and devastated.

"I'm so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away," Parton tweeted, shortly after the news broke. "It's even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you. Rest In Peace. My love and thoughts go out to his family and all of his fans. - Dolly."

Fans thanked Parton for weighing in on the monumental loss, and shared in her grief. Some learned the news from Parton herself, and commented their condolences, while others were thinking of her beforehand. Many shared their frustration over the coronavirus pandemic.

"Sending all my love your way, this must hurt your heart immensely," one fan wrote. "This horrible virus will be beaten and its thanks to people like you helping fund research that will help us all. Thank you Dolly and I feel your pain today." Another added: "Knowing Charley Pride passed from COVID-19 makes his death so much more difficult on all who loved him, from family to fans. Please, stay safe and healthy, Dolly. We can't lose you, too!"

Many fans noted that Pride was present at the 2020 Country Music Awards last month, and feared that the event might have been where he contracted the virus. Pride was there to accept the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of groundbreaking work in the country music genre. This year's CMAs were adjusted for coronavirus safety precautions, but in the wake of Pride's passing, some people wondered if it had been enough.

Fans heaped praise on Parton herself for her part in combating the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, fans learned that Parton made a $1 million donation to COVID-19 research, which ended up partially funding the vaccine in development by Moderna. Today, it is one of the most promising vaccines on the way, and Parton herself learned what her donation went to, as she explained in an interview on The TODAY Show.

"Praise the Lord!" Parton said at the time. "I'm just very grateful that this is happening, and if I had anything to do with it, that's great."