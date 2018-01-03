Charles Esten Optimistic as ‘Nashville’ Begins Its Final Season

Fans of the hit TV show Nashville (dubbed Nashies) might be mourning the show’s final season, but at least one of the actors on the show is remaining optimistic. Charles Esten, who plays singer and recovering alcoholic Deacon Claybourne on the series, insists there’s no reason to feel sorry for him.

“At some point it’ll be the last song Deacon sings on the show,” Esten tells Nashville’s Tennessean. “But the way I like to think about it is this isn’t the end of that world. This is the end of us watching it.”

Still, the 52-year-old admits it was a difficult day when the show’s creator and executive producer Callie Khouri called everyone together to break the news that Season 6 would be Nashville’s last.

‘When I say ‘us,’ I mean everybody,” recalls Esten. “Everybody in the production office, transportation, hair and makeup — everybody that wasn’t already on that set was brought in. The place was tightly packed. It was emotional in there, and I think you could feel the love in the room.”

Esten, who calls Deacon Claybourne the “role of a lifetime,” says it was the easiest acting job he has ever had.

“In many ways, I don’t have to try to get in Deacon’s head, because his head is my head,” Esten shares. “In a real way, we share a mind … and I’ve walked in his boots now for almost six years.”

Although the Pennsylvania native acknowledges there will undoubtedly be more than a few tears when the show wraps up later this year, for now, Esten is just focusing on making sure he gives his best for the remaining episodes.

“We have another ten episodes to shoot together, so we can say all we need to say, and love on each other, and finish strong in a way that is purposeful,” Esten says. “You want to end well …[the writers] get to draw it to a close in the best way they can. “

Nashville might be wrapping up, but Esten will still be a part of Music City. A singer-songwriter in real life (who co-wrote a song,”Looking for the Light” with Charlie Worsham and Dennis Matkosky, which will be used in an upcoming Nashville episode), Esten earlier revealed he and his family were staying put.

“With my love of music and making music, Nashville is the place to be,” Esten said. “Events that we get to go to and get to be part of — the songwriting community, the recording industry and all the people — how can you imagine living anywhere else? It’s hard to say where acting will take me. Sometimes you’ve got to go to shoots, but in the end, this will always be home. And I’m real happy to say that. It means a lot to me.”

Season 6 of Nashville premieres tomorrow night (Jan. 4) at 8:00 PM on CMT.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Charles_Esten