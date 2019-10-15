Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Eric Church to Headline Stagecoach 2020

The popular Stagecoach music festival is several months away, but we already know who the headliners will be! Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church will headline the three-day event, held April 24 to 26 in Indio, California.

Underwood shared the news on social media, along with the original announcement by the festival.

“There’s nothing like a [Stagecoach] audience and I can’t wait to take that stage again in 2020!,” wrote the singer.

Underwood will wrap up her Cry Pretty Tour 360 at the end of this month. She has yet to announce any future tour plans, but it’s hard to imagine she will ever be able to top what she has done this year.

“I like pushing myself,” Underwood told Pollstar. “Going onstage and giving my all gives me something I can’t get anywhere else. It’s a rush to really go for those notes and be in the moment.”

Underwood is nominated for three CMA Awards, including Entertainer of the Year – a trophy she really wants, but not for herself.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want it or it’s an honor to be nominated,” Underwood told the outlet. “I’m competitive and committed to what we do. But you know that award is about so much more than me. It’s about my team, all the people who work so hard with me – from the label to the road people, the musicians, the songwriters, my management, even the fans because it’s their award, too. I see the fans coming to multiple shows, calling the radio stations, trying to find the music.

“I could say, ‘I’m just doing this for the fans,’ because there’s a lot of truth in that,” she continued. “And I’d rather be the person who doesn’t win, but should. But I look at the things that go into it: performances, album, tour, vocals, the songs. I want to be the person who truly excels at all those things.”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Other artists scheduled to appear include Dan + Shay, Brett Young, Bryan Adams, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Midland, ZZ Top, Alan Jackson and more. Tickets will go on sale beginning on Oct. 18. Find more information by visiting the event’s website.

