Carrie Underwood Reveals If She Wants to Have Another Child

Carrie Underwood suffered three heartbreaking miscarriages before welcoming her second son, Jacob, earlier this year. But as she prepares to hit the road for her Cry Pretty Tour 360, the singer is opening up about whether or not she and husband, Mike Fisher, will ever expand their family.

“I do not know at this point,” Underwood confessed on the Today Show. “You know, it’s such a difficult road to get where we are now. And I’ll have to evaluate after this tour is over. Then we can talk about what’s next. But I’ve been a lot of kind of ‘live in the moment’ lately. And I think that’s good. I am kind of a planner and I really do like knowing what’s around every corner.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood also suffered a fall outside her home at the end of 2017, which resulted in injuries to both her wrist and face. Her recovery was lengthy, but she learned plenty of valuable lessons in the process.

“If there’s anything the past couple of years have taught me is that you don’t know what’s gonna happen next,” Underwood conceded. “And there’s no way you can plan for everything or make everything be the way you want it. So it’s been good for me to just kind of be present, and live in the moment, and stop trying so hard to plan out the entire rest of my life.”

The 36-year-old admitted that the miscarriages, understandably, caused her to experience a wide range of conflicting emotions.

“I had always been afraid to be angry,” she told CBS Sunday Morning. “Because we are so blessed. And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he’s the best thing in the world. And I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s okay, because he’s amazing.’ And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No.”

Now, Underwood will spend the next few months on the road with both Isaiah and Jacob, where she feels fortunate to be able to work while spending time with her sons.

“[Isaiah] was 11 months old when we started the last tour,” Underwood told ABC News. “So it was very much like: do a little makeup, make him dinner, come back and do my hair, then get him ready for bed. So it was worlds colliding, but it was great. I’m so lucky I get to take my kids to work with me and not everybody gets to do that.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gilbert Carrasquillo