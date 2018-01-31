Carrie Underwood Tweets Support for Mike Fisher After Career Announcement

Mike Fisher is back, and we know one fan who’s excited — Carrie Underwood!

It was announced on Wednesday that the singer’s husband will come out of retirement from the NHL to return to his former team, the Nashville Predators, this season.

Underwood responded to a tweet the Predators sent out announcing Fisher’s return, with the country star sharing her excitement with fans.

This is happening! Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the cup!!! https://t.co/ohP7zPtT1s — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 31, 2018

“This is happening!” she wrote. “Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the cup!!!”

Fisher retired after the 2016-2017 season, which saw the Predators become Western Conference Champions and make it to the Stanley Cup playoffs. As Underwood’s tweet indicates, the team is on the hunt for the Cup once again this season.

At the press conference announcing the news on Tuesday, Fisher said he had his wife’s blessing to return to the ice.

“I had the blessing from my family and my wife and the closer I got to it, the more I thought that this is a great opportunity…and I’m ready for it,” he said. “It’s gonna be a special year.”

Fisher also credited his and Underwood’s 3-year-old son Isaiah for keeping him in shape.

“Chasing around a 3-year-old at home which kept me in shape,” he said, joking that Isaiah didn’t seem too into the idea of his dad returning to hockey.

“I asked my son and he’s like ‘no, no’ and I don’t even know if he knew what he was saying no to,” Fisher recalled.

The athlete added that his family is excited to see him back with the Predators.

“To be honest, Carrie was — she kept asking me almost every day what I was going to do,” he shared. “She wanted me to do it. And she’s usually right.. and people that I just had discussions with, watching their eyes light up and saying ‘That’d be cool.’ I had definitely the blessing from the family and they’re all pretty excited.”

