Carrie Underwood is ‘Super Excited’ to Perform at 2018 ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood will take the stage at the 2018 ACM Awards on Sunday, April 15, marking her first return to performing since her injury last fall. The 35-year-old will sing her new single, “Cry Pretty,” and while fans are eager to see her sing again, perhaps no one is more excited than Underwood.

“I am super excited to perform ‘Cry Pretty’ on the ACMs,” says Underwood. “I’ll definitely admit that I’m a little bit nervous too, just because it’s something that we’ve been working on and it’s kinda like that week, it’s gonna be like, ‘Here’s the single. Here it is. I hope you like it. Now I’m gonna perform it a few days later.’

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just really hope – I know fans seem to be really excited because we’ve been kind of hinting at things to come, and I just want to go out there and just lay it all out there, and hopefully just set up the rest of the album and I just hope people are into it.”

Underwood wrote the song with Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose and Lori McKenna, revealing that it gives fans a personal look into what has been happening while she was away from the spotlight.

“The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back,” says Underwood. “It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”

“Cry Pretty” is from an upcoming new album, which marks a new chapter for Underwood as an artist.

“The other thing I’ve been up to over the past few months is of course making new music,” acknowledges the Oklahoma native. “I’ve been in the studio writing and singing a TON, but I’ve also been able to be creative in a way that I’ve never been before, which has been very fulfilling and empowering. While I was writing last year, I met a writer/producer named David Garcia. We hit it off in a big way and I’m excited to say that we are co-producing my album together. I’ve always been lucky to have a voice in the writing and recording process, but this is the first time I am this involved in the production of my music.

“It’s been challenging and incredibly rewarding to be involved in every aspect from start to finish,” Underwood adds. “David has been an amazing teacher and partner, and I’m so proud of what we have created.”

Underwood is also nominated for an ACM Award for Female Vocalist of the Year. The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

Download “Cry Pretty” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/CarrieUnderwood