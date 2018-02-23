See Carrie Underwood Coyly Cover Her Face in New Instagram

Carrie Underwood is taking a stand for a cause near and dear to her heart — while still playing coy after her reported fall a few months back.

The country music crooner shared a selfie with NHL hubby Mike Fisher promoting awareness for the End It Movement, which aims to end modern day slavery, but in the process covered up her face with the organization’s red x.

The selfie is one of the first released since Underwood shared news of a “hard fall” outside her home in November, which resulted in a broken wrist and more than 40 facial stitches.

Some of Underwood’s fans urged her to show her face, saying it sends the wrong message to young girls to hide imperfections.

“Show your face! You are teaching young women that if you are not perfect you should hide!” one person said.

“Wish you’d embrace your beauty and show young girls it’s not all about looks but you keep disappointing with clever photo cover ups,” another wrote.

“Carrie you are beautiful inside and out. We love you .You don’t need to hide we love you no matter what,” one fan commented.

“Beautiful! But reveal yo self Carrie!” one requested.

“Be proud angel scars are beautiful they show we are survivors,” someone else wrote.

Others defended Underwood.

“Just bc she’s a celebrity doesn’t mean she doesn’t have insecurities. You have no idea what’s behind that. She could still be undergoing procedure and is insecure about it and that’s fine. Leave her be,” one clapped back at people urging her to show her face.

“Its not up to you when she shows her face!!She’s still obviously self conscious about how she looks, so why are you in such a hurry to see it? She will show us all when she’s good and ready!!” someone else said.

Others wrote that they were worried for Underwood.

“Carrie we still love you, no matter what has happened. We support you. Worried that you still don’t show your mouth but nevertheless we still love you,” one fan wrote.

“She keeps covering her face, now I’m really worried,” another said with a frown emoticon.

The 34-year-old admits she underwent surgery, but shared with Instagram fans and followers in January that she was “good to go” with a snapshot of her x-ray, revealing she now has a pin in her wrist, or medically known as an internal fixation with metal plating.

Underwood previously detailed her injuries in a letter to her fans, explaining she “doesn’t know how things are going to end up.”

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” the singer wrote. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

The “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer admits that after the fall, she “might look a bit different” now.

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse,” she concluded. “And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”