Carrie Underwood on Appearing Confident: ‘Some Days You’ve Just Got to Fake It’

It may seem that Carrie Underwood always has it all together, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The 37-year-old admits she isn’t always as confident as she seems, especially when it comes to her career, but has found a way to bring out the confidence in herself — even when she’s terrified.

“Some days you’ve just got to fake it, man,” Underwood admitted on Kix Brooks’ American Country Countdown via Nash Country Daily. “I’m not gonna lie. Some days you don’t feel confident. You don’t feel up to it or you don’t feel … whatever it is, but I feel like the more you step into that role anyway, the more you start to feel it. So, if I’m going into a situation that I question — like producing, I had never done it before [Cry Pretty].

“I don’t know how to be a producer,” she continued. “I’ve worked with plenty, so it was kind of like in the beginning, it’s like, ‘Okay, just kind of pretend like you know what you’re doing [laughing] until you actually do,’ and I feel like that worked.”

Underwood has been stepping even more so out of her comfort zone, with the release of both her Find Your Path book and fit52 app. The Oklahoma native found her own way to eat well and exercise, after she appeared on American Idol, and was the unfortunate recipient of some negative comments about her weight.

“Everybody has insecurities,” Underwood shared on the Today Show. “I had to start feeling not good, physically, before I was like, ‘Something’s not right here.’ It was a lack of knowledge. It was a lack of knowing how to take care of myself, and kind of going too far the other direction led me to figure out what works, because I wasn’t feeling good, I wasn’t happy. I knew it didn’t feel right, so it led me to do better.”

Underwood is especially proud of Find Your Path, and the way she shared her own stories, along with help from others who provide professional direction.

“I’m really proud of it,” Underwood boasted. “I have some contributors, that are friends of mine –– they’re the experts in working out and nutrition. It was such a wonderful passion project.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill