Carrie Underwood Announces She Will No Longer Host CMA Awards After 12 Consecutive Years

After serving as CMA Awards host for 12 consecutive years, Carrie Underwood revealed on Monday that she is stepping aside. For the first 11 years, she was joined by Brad Paisley, but was joined by living legends Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire for the 2019 ceremony in November. Underwood made the surprising announcement on Instagram Monday.

“One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba and Dolly Parton,” Underwood wrote, alongside a photo with Paisley and another with Parton and McEntire. “I’m so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I’m thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it.”

“It’s hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes,” the American Idol winner continued. “I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do. I’ve got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us.”

Underwood included the hashtags “blessed” and “memorable moments.”

Underwood and Paisley hosted their first ceremony together back in 2008 and hosted every show until this year. The “Cry Pretty” singer hosted with McEntire and Parton in a special ceremony that highlighted the contributions women have made to country music.

Underwood has also been successful at winning awards from the Country Music Association. She won Female Vocalist of the Year in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2016 and 2018. She also won the New Artist of the Year award in 2006.

The 2019 CMA Awards ceremony took place in November, capping off a particularly busy fall for Underwood. It came just days after the Cry Pretty Tour 360 wrapped on Oct. 31. She released the Cry Pretty album in September 2018, with its fourth and final single, “Drinking Alone,” being showcased during the CMAs.

Between all her professional achievements in 2019, Underwood and husband Mike Fisher are raising their young family. They are parents to sons Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, who celebrates his first birthday next month.

Photo credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images