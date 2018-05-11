Carrie Underwood Admits Son Isaiah Has Her ‘Wrapped Around His Finger’

Carrie Underwood’s three-year-old son, Isaiah, might be a little too young to pick out the perfect Mother’s Day present for his mom, but thankfully, Isaiah’s dad (and Underwood’s husband) Mike Fisher is pretty thoughtful.

“I obviously don’t expect anything from my three-year-old, but my husband’s really good at getting presents from quote unquote Isaiah,” shares Underwood. “It’s really sweet, because he likes to bring me things. He’s such a sweet little guy, and anytime he’s outside, he’ll pick me flowers and things. So, I’m like, ‘You’re learning. You’ve already got me wrapped around your finger, and then you do stuff like that, and it’s even more so.’”

Underwood only made her own mother, Carole Underwood, a meal one time as a child – and apparently one time was enough.

“We don’t really have any Mother’s Day traditions,” says Underwood. “I feel like I remember me and Dad making breakfast for Mom once as a kid. I’m pretty sure we just made a giant mess in the kitchen and we never did that again.”

The 35-year-old admitted she struggled with her appearance after her accident last November resulted in more than 40 stitches in her face. Still, Underwood says regardless of what her face looks like, Isaiah always makes her feel beautiful.

“I feel the prettiest when my kid says something that’s just super sweet,” Underwood tells People, recalling a recent morning when her hair and makeup artist arrived to get Underwood ready. “[Isaiah’s] all in his pajamas and he said, ‘No, don’t do that!’ and I was like, ‘Why, baby, why are you upset?’ “

“And he said, ‘I like you just how you are.’ He didn’t want me to put makeup on,” Underwood recounts.

“That made me feel pretty,” she continues. I know I wasn’t [pretty] because I had just woken up and hadn’t brushed my teeth yet, but he made me feel pretty.”

Underwood is a vegan, and her husband, a professional hockey player, doesn’t eat red meat, but they don’t impose all their dietary restrictions on their child – at least not yet.

“We don’t have a lot of potato chips. We’ll have veggie straws, which are really good, but are a little better than chips,” reveals Underwood. “But some days, I’m like, ‘Kid, have your ice cream. Eat your pizza! This is the only time in your life you’ll be able to metabolize it. Enjoy it.”

Underwood’s upcoming Cry Pretty album will be released on Sept. 14. Download the title track on iTunes.

