Carly Pearce Reveals Why She Chose Valentine’s Day to Release Her Sophomore Album

Valentine’s Day holds a lot of significance for Carly Pearce, and not just because it’s the first one she will celebrate as a married woman, with her new husband, Michael Ray. The Kentucky native will also release her sophomore self-titled album on Feb. 14, which she maintains was the only day that made sense to deliver new music to her fans.

“I feel like the only way to release my album was to be on Valentine’s Day because love is such a theme of the album,” Pearce shared with her record label. “And to be able to release it on Valentine’s Day, and to be able to play a show with my husband, celebrating my album celebrating our first Valentine’s Day married, it’s just gonna be really fun and will be a very, very special night for me for a very huge number of reasons.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pearce never cared much about Valentine’s Day, until she fell in love with Ray.

“It is a lot going on and typically I’m not excited about Valentine’s Day,” Pearce stated. “I really don’t care. It feels like just a day. But this particular Valentine’s Day it’s like the first one that I’m married, it’s this album that means so much to me, and getting to play a show with Michael. It’s gonna be a really, really special night and I think one of my favorite nights ever.”

Carly Pearce includes a duet with Ray, on “Finish Your Sentences,” although it’s not a mushy, romantic ballad fans might expect.

“I really wanted this song to be exactly what happened when we started dating,” Pearce told PopCulture.com of the song, which Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini both had a hand in writing. “I’m so literal with my songs, and with the way that I put together albums. When we were making this album, that’s what was going on. It was the fun, flirtatious, dating side of falling in love. So when I heard that song, I was like ‘There it is.’”

Pearce and Ray will play a show in St. Louis, Missouri, on Feb. 14. Pearce will spend part of 2020 on the road with Old Dominion, serving as the opening act on their We Are Old Dominion Tour. Carly Pearce, which includes her current single, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice, is available for pre-order by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BMLG / John Shearer