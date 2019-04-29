Carly Pearce Celebrates Michael Ray’s Birthday in Sweet Social Media Post

Only days after Michael Ray toasted Carly Pearce on her 29th birthday, Pearce returned the favor by honoring Ray on his 31st birthday.

Happy Birthday to the one who changed it all. I’m grateful that God felt I was worthy to spend my life with someone as selfless, loving, HOT, hilarious, driven & talented as you are. No matter where this life takes me, you’ll always be my greatest gift. Happy birthday, baby. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/nX6QwNrCrq — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) April 29, 2019

“Happy Birthday to the one who changed it all,” Pearce wrote. “I’m grateful that God felt I was worthy to spend my life with someone as selfless, loving, HOT, hilarious, driven & talented as you are. No matter where this life takes me, you’ll always be my greatest gift. Happy birthday, baby. [heart emoji]”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple, who will tie the knot later this year, seem to be equally smitten with each other.

“Today we celebrate the day the world got a lot better because you were brought into it,” Ray started his own touching tribute. “You are a light that brightens up every place and person you touch. You have brought life into my life and changed my world and I can’t believe I get to be by your side. Your heart, your kindness, your passion, your laugh, your eyes that see things the way I wish I did, your faith, your smile, and Good Lord Those Legs.

“These are just a few of the million things I love and adore about you,” he continued. “Today is your day babe, and I can’t wait to celebrate you and spoil you not only today but every day for the rest of our lives! Now let’s go eat some grilled chicken after we leave the gym, walk around town and drink wine, and play a sold-out show tonight together and let me shower you with love. I hope today is everything you want it to be honey. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE! I LOVE YOU!”

Ever since announcing their romance last year, both Pearce and Ray have been very public about their feelings for each other, which Pearce admits surprises even her sometimes.

“I’ve been very quiet with my relationships in the past, and there’s a reason for that,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I think I never really was sure of something, until I met Michael. I’ve known him for a long time, but there was just something different. And just like I feel I take you on a journey in all of my stories in my music, this is a really big part of what is making me really happy right now, and I want people to be a part of that and to share in that.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason Davis