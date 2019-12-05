Brett Young’s Wife Taylor Shares Adorable New Photo of 6-Week Old Daughter

Brett Young’s wife, Taylor is sharing an adorable new photo of their 6-week-old daughter, Presley Elizabeth. The little girl, who was born in October, is all smiles in the black-and-white photo, complete with a bow in her hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Young (@taylormillsyoung) on Dec 4, 2019 at 3:40am PST

“Hey there sweet cheeks,” Taylor captioned the photo, using the hashtags, “six weeks” “Presley Elizabeth.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Young’s former touring partner, Carly Pearce, chimed in on the photo, writing “She’s a beauty like her mama!!!”

Young is still adjusting to his role as a dad, but he is already smitten by his little girl. “It’s the absolute best thing that ever happened to us,” he told PopCulture.com. “If I were to complain about sleep right now, I’d feel guilty, because my wife is sleeping much less than me. We’re on cloud nine, and we’re figuring it out, and very blessed.”

Even though Young is good at putting his thoughts in a song, he struggles to explain how much he adores Presley.

“The crazy thing is, I make a living on words as a songwriter,” Young said. “When my daughter was born, she came out, and all of the things you’re afraid of, like ‘Are they going to take a breath?’ Are their eyes and ears going to work?’ – she came out, took this big breath and cried, opened her eyes and looked right at me, and all of this weight came off. This idea of a person became a reality really quickly.”

Young will spend time at home with his family over the holidays before he heads out on his The Chapters Tour, even though there isn’t a lot he can do for his baby right now.

“I’m embarrassed at how little work I not just do, but can do,” Young admitted. “The baby needs Mama all the time, and so what I’m learning, it’s kind of a cool thing to learn, is a year ago, well, a little more than a year, we got married. And newlywed advice was ‘Yes, ma’am. Yes ma’am. Yes ma’am.’ Well, that’s becoming the best advice for me as a dad as well.”

The “Catch” singer fell in love with Presley the moment he laid eyes on her shortly after her birth.

“I’m not a manly man, like a tough guy, but this animal, carnal need to protect this child came over me,” he recalled. “I felt like a dad immediately. It was a really cool experience.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond