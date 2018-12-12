Brett Young Reveals If He is Ready to Start a Family With Taylor Mills

Brett Young and Taylor Mills have been married less than two months, but they are already dodging the question of whether or not they are ready to start a family – especially from the future grandparents!

“They’re ready for grandbabies,” Young told SiriusXM’s Storme Warren. “We’re excited about that stage. I think we’re both ready. I don’t think we’re going to do the thing where we’re going and testing everybody’s levels, and trying to do everything we can to rush into it. I think we’re just going to let it happen when it happens. But we’re both excited about it, and the grandparents are definitely begging at this point.”

Young wed Mills on Nov. 3, in a picturesque ceremony in his home state of California. The couple, who are based in Nashville, are still figuring out how to see everyone over the holiday season.

“Both of our parents are still happily married and I have a sister, she has a sister. My sister is married, her sister is in a serious relationship,” Young said. “You start talking about who gets what holidays and what we’re doing and who goes where. We haven’t figured out Christmas yet but we nailed down Thanksgiving. I’m getting the feeling with our families being as close as they are and as involved as they are it’s going to be a lot of last minute decisions and not based on who gets what but who’s able to do what or who’s able to travel where.”

One of Young’s Christmas presents came early this year, with the release of his long-awaited sophomore Ticket to L.A. album. The record is an inside look at his relationship with Mills, from their reuniting after spending several years apart, to their engagement and planning a wedding.

“A lot of it reflects where I’m at in my life and how different that is from where I was when I wrote the first record,” Young acknowledged. “So there’s a lot more pep and energy and it’s a lot happier. There’s a little bit of something for everybody, so there’s some sad songs, but strangely even some of those kind have that quality where the lyric is sad and the songs feels happy.”

Young had four No. 1 singles from his self-titled freshman album. The debut single from Ticket to L.A., “Here Tonight,” is already in the Top 25. Purchase the project at BrettYoungMusic.com.

