Brett Young Ends 2017 On a High Note With Record Sales, Sold-Out Tour

2017 was Brett Young‘s year. The “Like I Loved You” singer released his gold-certified,self-titled debut album, spent part of the year opening for both Thomas Rhett on his Home Team Tour, and Lady Antebellum on their You Look Good World Tour, and headlined his very own Caliville Tour, adding more dates and selling out every venue, with his good friend, Carly Pearce, serving as his opening act.

Young’s first two singles, “Sleep Without You” and “In Case You Didn’t Know,” also became No.1 hits for him, making him one of the most successful artists of the year — and also one of the hardest working.

“I remember, the first No. 1, everybody went, ‘Does that take the pressure off now?’” Young said (quote via The Boot) “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? No. Now I’m terrified because my expectations have been set, and I’m terrified that not every song will follow suit.’It’s even worse after the second one doing it, in the best way. The athlete in me now wants to win again next time.”

In addition to touring with Rhett in 2018, the California native will also work on his sophomore record. Young’s final show on his Caliville Tour, which already sold out, is tomorrow night, Dec. 16, in Milwaukee, Wis. Young will return to the road in 2018 with Rhett, serving as the opening act on Rhett’s Life Changes Tour. A list of all of his upcoming concerts is available on his website.