Brett Eldredge’s New Year’s Resolution: To ‘Enjoy’ His Special Life

Brett Eldredge is gearing up for a busy year in 2018, and he wants to take the time to enjoy every moment.

The singer recently explained that his New Year’s resolution is to savor the life he gets to lead as a musician.

“I guess I want to really sit back and enjoy how special of a life making music is,” he told Sounds Like Nashville and other media. “You know when you start out you’re just trying everything to get on the radio and then you’re trying to make the best music you can — all you think about is that.”

Eldredge added that the hectic pace of his career can sometimes cause him to miss things along the way.

“I’m always going to work hard but I’ve got to sit back and enjoy it too,” he explained. “Not that I never enjoyed it, but you’re moving so fast sometimes you don’t get to really recognize what’s happening all the time because you’re going to the next stage, or you’re going to the next place, or you’re putting out the next song or whatever it is.”

“So, I think for next year I just want to really take a deep breath and look all around me and see all the people that have helped me get there and celebrate with them and celebrate with my fans that have listened to me when I had nothing going on and people that discovered me and told their friends,” the star continued. “That’s my main goal is to really just take it all in and enjoy the beautiful life of music.”

The 31-year-old will kick off 2018 by opening for Blake Shelton on the singer’s Country Music Freaks Tour in February before headlining his own trek, The Long Way Tour, in April.

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com