Watch Brantley Gilbert’s New Video for ‘The Ones That Like Me’

Brantley Gilbert has just released the video for his latest single, “The Ones That Like Me.” The song, written by Gilbert along with Bobby Pinson and Blake Chaffin, is from Gilbert’s 2017 The Devil Don’t Sleep album.

In the black-and-white video, Gilbert can be seen riding through scenic middle Tennessee on his motorcycle with a few of his buddies, encountering families and friends along the way, before capping off the night with fireworks. Gilbert’s then-pregnant wife, Amber, also appears in the video, with Gilbert dedicating the video to his son, Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert, born last November.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Ones That Like Me” is also the title for Gilbert’s tour, which kicks off on Feb. 2, with Aaron Lewis and Josh Phillips serving as the opening acts.

“I want[ed] to call it something that speaks to what this tour is: a chance for me to get together with all the people out there who get this music, who believe in these songs and live their lives just like the people back home do,” Gilbert shares in a statement. “We are all proud Americans, who try to stand up and do the right thing. That isn’t marketing, that’s life – and that’s what my music is made of.”

Gilbert will also take his music to the water later this year, headlining his inaugural Kick It In the Ship Cruise, with Luke Combs, Michael Ray, Blackhawk, Colt Ford, Josh Phillips, Faren Rachels and more joining Gilbert. The four-day cruise will set sail on Oct. 23.

“We want to take the entire BG Nation on vacation,” says Gilbert. “Have a lot of fun, a lot of music and a lot of coming together somewhere nobody has to drive, nobody has to go home and everybody can make friends. Obviously, we’ve never done this before, but then, that’s how some of the coolest stuff happens. So, let’s all be pirates for a few days. Hit the seas, see the Caribbean and rock as hard as the Norwegian Jade can handle.”

A list of all of Gilbert’s upcoming shows is available on his website. Download “The Ones That Like Me” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Brantley Gilbert