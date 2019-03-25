Boyz II Men and Brett Young Team Up for Epic ‘CMT Crossroads’ Rendition of ‘End of the Road’

Brett Young recently teamed up with Boyz II Men for an episode of CMT Crossroads, and a new performance from the special is officially available for viewing, with the artists' rendition of Boyz II Men's "End of the Road" arriving on March 25.

The performance sees Young sharing the stage with the iconic group, whose members include Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris. The audience is clearly into the song, even taking over at the tune's conclusion without missing a word.

Ahead of the episode, which airs on March 27, fans can also watch the stars perform Boyz II Men's 1991 debut, "Motownphilly," in an energetic performance that had the crowd dancing and clapping along.

Young detailed the group's influence on him backstage during the event, telling CMT.com that he's been listening to the trio since he was young. He also covered Boyz II Men's "Water Runs Dry" during his CMT Here Tonight tour last year.

"Boyz II Men was so present and prevalent in my life when I started writing songs," he said. "Every once in a while, when you guys sing your solos I can tell who's who, but when you're singing together, it's like who's doing what right now? It pushed me as a singer before I even knew it was doing that."

The special was taped at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, and helps highlight the diverse influences of today's country artists, with many stars, including Young, citing R&B as an influence on the music they create.

"I make the joke about country music being the white man's R&B," Stockman told Billboard. "We sing the same type of songs about the same circumstances and the same storylines fit into that nature. One might have a banjo and a little twangier sound to it, but it's the same feel. It's the same soul and it's delivered with the same intent. Country music is no different than R&B to me."

Along with Boyz II Men's hits, the group will also perform Young's music, which will likely include at least a few of the star's four No. 1 songs.

"They didn't have to twist my arm, I was already in," Young said of collaborating with the group for the episode. "It's going to be a pinch myself moment for me. My first concert I ever went to in 1995 was Boyz II Men and Montell Jordan. I was 14 and too young to really know exactly how good it was or how much it was influencing what was going to be part of my sound as an artist."

CMT Crossroads with Brett Young and Boyz II Men premieres March 27 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

Photo Credit: CMT