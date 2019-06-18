Bonnaroo: Maren Morris Debuts Bold Pink Highlights During Her Set

Maren Morris performed during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this weekend in Manchester, Tennessee, and the singer debuted a festival-ready look when she took the stage with pink-tipped hair.

Having recently transformed her tresses from a short ombré bob to waist-length blonde locks, Morris added an extra dose of style for the festival when she dyed the ends of her hair hot pink for her set on Saturday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She paired her new ‘do with a lavender Norma Kamali bodysuit with silver detailing and custom sequin shorts by Jessica Jones.

Morris referenced her newly-colored strands on Instagram when she shared a video of herself performing her EDM collaboration with Zedd, “The Middle,” at the festival.

“Pink hair for Bonnaroo. I loved every minute of my last two days,” she wrote. “Thank you for the love!”

The Texas native’s set also included selections from her most recent album, GIRL, as well as hits like “I Could Use a Love Song” and “My Church” from her previous effort, Hero.

Morris’ performance comes amidst her ongoing Girl: The World Tour and days before the reveal of Playboy‘s Gender + Sexuality issue, which will be released on June 18 and features Morris posing topless.

The singer shared a few photos from her shoot on social media last week and had to defend herself after receiving criticism for her decision.

strip it down. something with @playboy is coming next week… 🌼 // 📷: Harper Smith pic.twitter.com/PO49710vVS — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 11, 2019

“The thing about me is, I make music for myself. I learned later that it touches others, which is the most wonderful byproduct of a songwriter’s calling,” she wrote on her Instagram Story over a photo from the shoot. “Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love.”

“I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I’ll never have this moment back,” Morris continued. “Can’t wait for you to read my interview with [Playboy] in their ‘Gender + Sexuality’ issue next week. I drop some truthy tea.”

She later posted the same photo from the shoot, a black-and-white shot, writing, “don’t fence me in.”

Photo Credit: PopCulture.com / John Connor Coulston