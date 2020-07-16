Bobby Bones Shares Details on His Upcoming Show

Bobby Bones previously revealed that he is working on a new television show with Disney and National Geographic called Breaking Bobby Bones, and the radio host offered a few details about the project during an episode of The Bobby Bones Show this week. "I go and find people with stories similar to mine that come from backgrounds that some people would think were rough," Bones said. "And then now they do crazy cool jobs, much like my story."

The host revealed that one episode is scheduled to be filmed outside of Boise, Idaho, but that filming was just delayed due to the coroanvirus pandemic. Bones revealed that the subject of the Idaho show is "a blind kayaker, and I was going to train blind to white water rapid." "That was the first episode," he said. "I have to train blind, like with this blinded mask. Because he's a blind kayaker who goes through crazy white water stuff." Bones shared that that episode will now be moved to a later date, and that in a few weeks he is scheduled to meet a female wrestler.

Breaking Bobby Bones was announced in May and will be a 16-part series consisting of half-hour episodes. A press release shares that the show will follow Bones as he "travels to far-flung destinations across the country to find people with unique jobs, skills, hobbies and abilities." "Upon arrival, he meets local heroes who challenge him to conquer (or at least attempt) the tricks of their trades, living up to his mantra — Fight. Grind. Repeat.," the description continues. "It's an action-packed celebration of resilient Americans who work hard, play hard and above all take pride in everything they do."

"Can’t wait to get going," Bones shared on Instagram when his show was announced. "And for you to see this show that will entertain you, make you laugh, and inspire the crap out of you! And thanks to @courteney_monroe for believing in the dream ! And appreciate all of you! It’s not happening without you!" Bones gained prominence as the host of The Bobby Bones Show and has gone on to become a mentor on American Idol. He also fronts his band, Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots, and won Dancing With the Stars. He has also written two books, the most recent of which was 2018's Fail Until You Don't: Fight Grind Repeat, a collection of stories about Bones' life chronicling how he turned hardship into success.