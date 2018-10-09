Bobby Bones Boasts About ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Sharna Burgess

Bobby Bones might not be the most polished dancer on Dancing With the Stars, but he vows to be the hardest worker. The iHeartRadio host says his professional dance partner Sharna Burgess has found a way to work with Bones, making them almost unstoppable.

“I feel accomplished because I have a teacher that has learned how to teach me,” Bones told Hollywood Life. “That’s the great thing about Sharna, she has figured out my odd style of learning, which isn’t the style of normal dancers.”

Bones and Burgess earned only 19 out of 30 points, but he wasn’t deterred by his less-than-perfect score.

“We are going to take it and get to work tomorrow morning and we are going to start again,” he said after Monday night’s episode. “One thing I do and one thing she does is show up and do the work, and no one is going to out work us. They may for a while. They may be a little cleaner. They may have a little more pizzazz, but we are going to catch them!”

Bones and Burgess danced to “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman, sharing Bones’ heartbreaking story of a life of poverty, becoming the first person in his family to get his high school diploma.

“I never had a bedroom growing up. I slept on the couch in the living room,” he said in the video package prior to their performance. “My closet was underneath the couch. I kept all my clothes under there.”

In replying to a tweet, the 38-year-old said he’s always been a hard worker, whether on the dance floor or in real life.

“My talent is grinding it out,” explained Bones. “Working hard. Sometimes that requires less sleep that I’d like. But I gotta show up and put in the work! Have a good day.”

Bones was born and raised in the small town of Mount Pine, Arkansas, but knew if he wanted to escape the cycle of poverty, he also had to escape his surroundings.

“I knew for me to kind of get out of the culture that I was in, I needed an education. School was important to me to try and break the cycle,” he continued. “When I graduated high school and put on that cap and gown, it was a big deal to me and it was a big deal to my mom.”

