Blake Shelton Still Opening Orlando Ole Red Restaurant as Florida Coronavirus Cases Rise

Blake Shelton revealed on Twitter that his restaurant, Ole Red, in Florida would be opening up later this month. This will be the fourth Ole Red location for Shelton, whose other three spots are in Nashville, Gatlinburg and Tishomingo.

The "God's Country" singer shared the news in what he called "a special birthday announcement" that Ole Red would be making its debut one day after his big day on June 19. He said that his place opening up its doors is "way more important" than his birthday. "You guys have gotta come see it," Shelton said, adding that "depending on what phase it is... will determine the music situation is but we're going to party." With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing as states begin to loosen restrictions, his Gatlinburg location has been operating under strict safety guidelines after opening back up on May 22.

The original date Shelton was set to unveil his Orlando location was in April but the pandemic forced the grand opening to be pushed back. His new spot will be 17,289 square feet and located on International Drive.

When the Orlando restaurant opens it will presumably follow the same guidelines Shelton has in place at his other locations. Social distancing will be practiced as there will also be limited capacity in the building. Staff workers will also be wearing facial coverings and receiving temperature checks before their shifts. Guests won't have to wear masks inside the building but tables will be spaced out at least six feet apart. There will also be disposable food and drink menus and hand sanitizer located throughout the area.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis has the state moving into its second phase in restarting the economy. This includes bars opening at 50% capacity, movie theatres along with concert venues also opening at 50% capacity and gyms and retail stores going to business as usual at full capacity.

Shelton first got involved with the Ole Red chains in 2017 when he built one in his hometown in Oklahoma. One year later, he unveiled the Nashville joint followed by the Gatlinburg location in March of 2019. When he's not busy producing music or in his food ventures, Shelton has spent nearly the past decade as a judge on The Voice since its premiere in 2011. He holds the title of winningest judge with seven total winners.