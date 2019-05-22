Blake Shelton Reveals Why He Wants to Stop Making Albums

Blake Shelton has spent the last eight years performing double-duty as both a coach on The Voice and a country music singer. While Shelton isn’t ready to give up either of those roles, he does hint he is ready to make a change in one aspect of his singing career.

“I don’t want to put out an album. I really don’t,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m sure that at some point my record company people are going to pressure me into it, but as of now, I’m not putting out an album this year. I know that.”

Shelton’s current single, “God’s Country,” is rapidly climbing up the charts, and the Oklahoma native hints fans might get more songs one at a time instead of an entire project.

“I’ll be just as happy to release just another single,” Shelton said. “I do [have more songs] and I’ve got other stuff that I’m pumped about, but when I think about an album right now I’m like, ‘Do people care about them anymore?’ I don’t know. But I’m having a blast just releasing singles. Maybe I’ll do that from now on.”

Shelton might be done making records, but he’s still a fan of other people’s full-length projects, including Korean pop group BTS, who will perform for the season finale of The Voice on Tuesday, May 21.

“We have the same initials, but we haven’t met yet so I’m excited to meet then – my gosh!” the 42-year-old gushed. “I love it. When [their music] comes on the radio, and I’m driving, it’s dangerous because I do this [making a heart shape with his hands] and then I’m trying to steer with my elbows. [The music] just makes me do that!”

Three of the remaining four contestants on The Voice are Shelton’s teammates, but whether they win or lose, Shelton says they are already all winners in his mind.

Team Blake killed it y’all! Make sure to vote! #TheVoice – Team BS pic.twitter.com/fhYQAk10qA — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 21, 2019

“Hey Team Blake,” Shelton said in a video he posted on Twitter. “I hope you’re seeing this. You’re probably not seeing this right now because you’re working right now, but I want to say to all three of you guys, I’m very proud of you, and a hell of a job this season, no matter what happens tonight. You’re killing it tonight.

“I’m feeling good about the win,” he continued, “but you made it to the finale, and everybody’s going home tomorrow, no matter what. And, you did it. Congratulations, no matter what. I love you.”

The season finale of The Voice airs on Tuesday night, May 21, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller